Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.33.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $206.01 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day moving average of $141.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

