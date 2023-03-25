Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,547 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,683,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.