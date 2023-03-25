Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 4,305 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.02.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.