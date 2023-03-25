Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 715 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

XSD stock opened at $201.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $220.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

