Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes $229,000 Position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 136.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 76,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49.

About First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

