Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Purchases 21,832 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $29,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,387,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,419,000 after acquiring an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 520,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 304,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,999,000 after acquiring an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 264,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,945. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

