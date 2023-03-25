STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.83 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $88.83 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00030377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018614 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00199639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,683.66 or 1.00052695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000119 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04783454 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $7,825,860.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.