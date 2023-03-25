Stratis 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.13 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $85.60 million and $25.13 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,759.51 or 0.06370931 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00061994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040879 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00021354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017965 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,398,787 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

