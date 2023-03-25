Stratis Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002049 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $82.57 million and $39.43 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.62 or 0.06326075 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00060548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00040392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017891 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,421,161 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

