Streakk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.47 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $304,037.13 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $147.39 or 0.00537253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00331427 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,125.88 or 0.25923947 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 143.99824661 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $246,426.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

