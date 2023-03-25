Streamr Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $27.97 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00331426 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,150.20 or 0.25923882 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

