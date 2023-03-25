SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 595 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TimkenSteel worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45,959 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $786.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.73. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

