SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 162 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BlueLinx worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BXC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

BlueLinx Trading Down 0.3 %

About BlueLinx

BXC opened at $68.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $617.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

