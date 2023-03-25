SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 106.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kennametal by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 2,888.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

