SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 159 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 251.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 43.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PriceSmart by 9.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock worth $3,656,453. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

