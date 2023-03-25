SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,844,000 after buying an additional 88,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,013,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,965,000 after buying an additional 528,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,043,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,544,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,714 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at $658,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sally Beauty Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Featured Stories

