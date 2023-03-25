SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Avnet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $43.34 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Recommended Stories

