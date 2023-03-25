Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $193.67.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 187.88%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Further Reading

