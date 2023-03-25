Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.89.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Up 1.8 %

RUN opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Activity

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,508 shares of company stock valued at $6,505,140. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.