Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) & Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Financial Survey

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Super League Gaming and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Manchester United 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Super League Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Super League Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Manchester United.

This table compares Super League Gaming and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming -417.35% -49.81% -44.54% Manchester United -20.61% -25.25% -3.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Super League Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Super League Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of Manchester United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super League Gaming and Manchester United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming $11.67 million 1.54 -$20.75 million ($2.05) -0.23 Manchester United $776.37 million 5.08 -$153.76 million ($0.98) -24.41

Super League Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manchester United. Manchester United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manchester United beats Super League Gaming on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. creates innovative & immersive entertainment experiences, platform & audience monetization and dynamic content feeding channels across the world’s top gaming platforms. Fueled by an insatiable desire to stay on the forefront of this ever-evolving meta landscape, Super League pioneers’ proprietary digital solutions that provide unparalleled access to the highly-coveted global gaming audience. Super League also creates vibrant in-game communities through the development of innovative experiences and custom content, delivering powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with audiences of all ages. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners. The Matchday segment consists of all domestic and European match day activities from Manchester United games at Old Trafford. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

