sUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. sUSD has a market cap of $42.72 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 42,635,054 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

