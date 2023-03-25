Sweat Economy 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.85 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $35.90 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,382,240,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,125,373,231 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

