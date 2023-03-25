Swipe Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $150.47 million and $5.76 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 558,930,423 coins and its circulating supply is 558,934,388 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device that enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies in their Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.

Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

