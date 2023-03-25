Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 39.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $3,270,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 173.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 32,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 56,310 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. 1,004,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,981. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

