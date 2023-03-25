Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

