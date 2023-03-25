SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 16,524 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Latham Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 674,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 416.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Latham Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 240,932 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Latham Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 410,500 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SWIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

