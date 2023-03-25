Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires Shares of 750 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $363.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

