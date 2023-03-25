Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 1.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

