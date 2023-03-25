Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 702 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIPC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BIPC opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $53.64.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
