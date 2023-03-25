Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 3.6% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $276.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

