Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for 1.4% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,998,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,558 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth $46,430,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,446,000 after acquiring an additional 989,573 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 122.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,731,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 953,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,170,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,424,000 after acquiring an additional 920,915 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,119.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

