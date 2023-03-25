Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Trims Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $127.58 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $181.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.18 and a 200-day moving average of $132.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

