Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.82

Shares of Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and traded as low as $27.10. Terumo shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 50,712 shares trading hands.

Terumo Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.53.

About Terumo

(Get Rating)

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.