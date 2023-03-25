Tether Gold (XAUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.79 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $95.95 million and $6.79 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,980.40 or 0.07176268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

