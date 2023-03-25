Tether One Day Volume Tops $24.03 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $79.09 billion and approximately $24.03 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 83,091,735,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,022,291,663 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

