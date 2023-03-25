Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,846,000 after purchasing an additional 82,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,308,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after buying an additional 63,199 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

