Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.85

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.85 and traded as high as $32.24. Textainer Group shares last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 235,066 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

