The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $197.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.45. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

