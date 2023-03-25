The Cigna Group’s (CI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $370.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $260.21 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.76. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.