The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,313 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after acquiring an additional 316,211 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.04.

Shares of EL opened at $241.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $289.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.86 and its 200-day moving average is $238.64.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.