The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $148.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.07.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average is $110.44. The firm has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NIKE by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $212,851,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

