The Pebble Group’s (PEBB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEBB opened at GBX 118 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.84. The stock has a market cap of £197.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,360.00 and a beta of 1.45. The Pebble Group has a 52 week low of GBX 77.76 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 130 ($1.60).

The Pebble Group Dividend Announcement

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

