The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.69.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $198.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.