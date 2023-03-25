ThetaDrop (TDROP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.60 Million

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, ThetaDrop has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $44.60 million and approximately $335,638.43 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00334526 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,171.34 or 0.26166314 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010220 BTC.

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

