Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Thryv worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Thryv by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thryv by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRY stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $771.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

