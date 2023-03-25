Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Shares Up 1.3%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.80 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.49). 37,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 277,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.49).

Time Out Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £135 million, a P/E ratio of -666.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets, as well as is involved in the e-commerce transactions and franchise activities.

Featured Stories

