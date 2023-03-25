Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect Tivic Health Systems to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TIVC remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 267,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,482. Tivic Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

