Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Trading Up 2.3%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

