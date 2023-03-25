Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.12 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00007582 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.12 billion and approximately $30.92 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00030504 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00200304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,512.58 or 1.00027199 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.07089615 USD and is down -11.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $74,845,316.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

