TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

